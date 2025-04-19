Atlanta Hawks
Hawks rally against Heat in Play-In game, but season ends in OT loss

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14, center), Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11, left), and Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) fight for a loose ball during overtime in the NBA play-in tournament basketball game at State Farm Arena, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. The Heat defeated the Hawks 123-114. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14, center), Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11, left), and Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) fight for a loose ball during overtime in the NBA play-in tournament basketball game at State Farm Arena, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. The Heat defeated the Hawks 123-114. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
14 minutes ago

Tyler Herro scored 30 points while sinking two 3-pointers in overtime, and the Miami Heat regrouped after losing an early lead to beat the Hawks 123-114 on Friday night and make NBA Play-In Tournament history.

Miami will play at Cleveland on Sunday night in the opening game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Davion Mitchell scored only seven points in regulation before added three 3-pointers in overtime for Miami.

The Heat became the first No. 10 seed in either conference to make the playoffs since the current play-in format was launched in the 2020-21 season. Miami also became the first play-in team to advance with two road wins.

Trae Young’s lay-in with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation tied the score at 106-106, forcing the overtime. Young scored 29 points with 11 assists. Onyeka Okongwu had 28 points with 12 rebounds.

Miami started strong, scoring the game’s first 10 points and leading by 17 points at 45-28 in the second period.

The Hawks tied the score for the first time at 88-88 on a layup by Terance Mann. Young’s 3-pointer gave the Hawks theirs first lead at 91-88 with 7:36 remaining.

The Hawks led 93-92 before Okongwu hit a 3-pointer. Following a steal by Dyson Daniels, Okongwu’s jam extended the lead to 98-92.

Heat forward Nikola Jovic, who had been out since Feb. 23 with a broken right hand, was available but did not play. Guard Pelle Larsen (ankle) also was available for the first time since April 7.

After setting season lows with four 3-pointers made and 21 attempted against Orlando in the first play-in game, coach Quin Snyder said his players “have got to be more willing to take contested 3s.”

The Hawks responded by attempting 21 3’s in just the first half against Miami, while making five. For the game, the Hawks made 16 of 47 3’s.

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) shoots against Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots the ball in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) falls and gets a foul in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang (20) shoots against Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson (20) in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) reacts to a referee in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Miami Heat, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) dribbles the ball in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) attempts to block the ball against in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) dribbles against Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) leaves the court after a win against the Atlanta Hawks after an NBA play-in tournament basketball, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

