Valkyries rout the Fever 80-61 as Caitlin Clark struggles in her return from injury

Veronica Burton had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Kayla Thornton added 18 points and eight boards, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Indiana Fever 80-61 to spoil Caitlin Clark's return
Golden State Valkyries' Veronica Burton (22) is defended by Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Golden State Valkyries' Veronica Burton (22) is defended by Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Updated 24 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Veronica Burton had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Kayla Thornton added 18 points and eight boards, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Indiana Fever 80-61 on Wednesday to spoil Caitlin Clark's return.

The Valkyries held Clark to just 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting as the Fever scored their second-fewest points of the season.

Clark returned after missing the past five games with a left groin injury. The All-Star captain participated in practice Monday — the first time she'd done that since getting hurt on June 26.

Golden State led 41-32 at halftime and Kate Martin scored five consecutive points in the third for a 15-point lead.

After Indiana went on a 10-1 run to get within 55-50, Burton ended Golden State’s drought with a 3-pointer. Burton also capped Golden State’s 9-0 run on another 3-pointer with 26 seconds left in the third for a 64-50 lead.

Burton's fifth 3-pointer, setting a career high, came with 6:32 remaining for a 70-53 lead and Thornton's wide-open 3 about a minute later made it a 20-point lead.

Golden State (10-9) went 12 of 32 from 3-point range, compared to 6 of 27 for Indiana.

Kelsey Mitchell also struggled for Indiana (9-10), going 3 of 13 for 12 points. Makayla Timpson added 10 points off the bench.

The Valkyries beat the Fever 88-77 in the first regular-season meeting on June 19.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) is introduced before a WNBA basketball game against Golden State Valkyries, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Golden State Valkyries' Kayla Thornton reacts during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark goes for a loose ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against Golden State Valkyries, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Golden State Valkyries' Kayla Thornton dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

