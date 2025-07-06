Azura Stevens' double-double lifts Sparks over Fever 89-87

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Azura Stevens scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds, Kelsey Plum added 20 points and the Los Angeles Sparks won at Indianapolis for the second time in nine days, defeating the Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, 89-87 on Saturday night.

Since dominating the fourth quarter en route to an 85-75 win, the Sparks had lost two straight. The Fever had won three, including the Commissioner's Cup, without Clark. She missed her fifth consecutive game with a groin injury.

This game was close throughout. The Sparks' biggest lead was three points in the first quarter, and the Fever went up by eight midway through the third.