Grundstrom's double powers Sweden past Canada 4-2 to win bronze at hockey worlds

Carl Grundstrom scored twice to rally Sweden to a 4-2 victory over Canada and a bronze medal at the ice hockey world championship
Sweden's Carl Grundstrom, left, celebrates with Sweden's Adrian Kempe after scoring his sides third goal during the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

By KAREL JANICEK – Associated Press
53 minutes ago

PRAGUE (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored twice to rally Sweden to a 4-2 victory over Canada and a bronze medal at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Grundstrom netted the winner with 6:18 left in the final period with a shot from the left boards at Prague Arena.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson also scored with Marcus Johansson adding an empty net goal. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves.

It’s the first podium for Sweden since winning the second of its back-to-back titles in 2018, when they beat Switzerland in the final.

Canada last played a bronze medal game in 2018 and lost to the United States 4-1. Since then, the Canadians won the trophy twice and finished runner-up twice with the 2020 edition cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dylan Cozens scored his tournament-leading ninth goal and Pierre-Luc Dubois added another for Canada, the 28-time champion who finishes empty handed.

Canada and Sweden cruised through the early stages of the tournament and both won their groups unbeaten but were undone by surprise defeats in the semis - Canada 3-2 to Switzerland in a shootout and Sweden 7-3 to the Czechs.

The Czech Republic and Switzerland meet in the gold-medal game later Sunday.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Sweden's Erik Karlsson celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Sweden's goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson makes a save in front of Canada's Andrew Mangiapane during the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Canada's goalkeeper Jordan Binnington makes a save in front of Sweden's Lucas Raymond, front right, during the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Canada's goalkeeper Jordan Binnington, center, makes a save in front of Sweden's Andre Burakovsky, right, during the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Canada's Dylan Cozens celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the bronze medal match between Sweden and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

