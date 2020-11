GM recalls nearly 69,000 Bolt electric cars due to fire risk

Ortega said engineers have traced the fires to Bolts with battery cells made at an LG Chem factory in Ochang, South Korea, from May 2016 to May 2019. The fires have happened when the batteries were close to being fully charged, he said.

“We have no confirmed incidents from vehicles with cells not produced at this factory or a lower state of charge,” Ortega said.

Some 2019 Bolts and all 2020 and 2021 versions have cells made at an LG Chem plant in Holland, Michigan, and are not included in the recall, he said.

GM hopes to find the cause and have a permanent repair as quickly as possible after the first of the year, Ortega said. Engineers are looking at several potential causes and don’t have a prevailing theory, he told reporters Friday on a conference call.

Until the software updates can be done, GM is asking owners to manually change adjustable settings to keep the batteries from being charged fully. Owners who aren’t able to do this should park their Bolts outdoors and contact a dealer, Ortega said.

The company said it would start notifying dealers and customers of the interim recall immediately.

Ortega said GM noticed the fires and began investigating in July, and it’s cooperating with NHTSA’s probe.

The software change will cut about 10% from the Bolt’s range on a single charge. GM said it understands owners could be upset about their cars not being fully functional, and it will address complaints case by case. Older Bolts have a range of about 238 miles per charge.

The National Transportation Safety Board, a federal agency that investigates transportation-related problems, is investigating electric vehicle fires, and a report is expected soon.