Explosion rocks Florida chemical plant

A large explosion rocked a Palm Bay, Florida, chemical plant Tuesday morning.
According to the Palm Bay Police Department, the explosion happened at Far Chemical Inc. near the area of Conlan and Palm Bay roads. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
According to WESH, several large explosions were heard about 10:30 a.m.
Please avoid US 1 and the area of Conlan /Palm Bay Rd due to fires from an explosion near US 1 and RJ Conlan. pic.twitter.com/WwLJC2pHfF— Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) September 8, 2020
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
According to WFTV, fire rescue personnel said the explosion came from an industrial storage area containing 30 to 40 50-gallon barrels of an isopropyl alcohol-based solution. Hazmat teams have confirmed the materials and resulting plume are non-toxic.
No injuries have been reported.