Explosion and fire at chemical factory in India kills at least 9, injures 64

Officials say at least nine people have been killed and 64 are injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in western India
National Disaster Response Force rescuers carry the dead body of a person after an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in Dombivali near Mumbai, India, Friday, May 24, 2024. Multiple people were killed and dozens were injured in the incident that happened Thursday. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

National Disaster Response Force rescuers carry the dead body of a person after an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in Dombivali near Mumbai, India, Friday, May 24, 2024. Multiple people were killed and dozens were injured in the incident that happened Thursday. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
THANE, India (AP) — An explosion and fire at a chemical factory in western India killed at least nine people and 64 were injured, officials said Friday.

The explosion Thursday in the factory’s boiler led to a fire that affected nearby factories and houses in Maharashtra state’s Thane district, administrative official Sachin Sejal told news agency Press Trust of India.

Sejal said the blaze has been extinguished but rescuers were expecting to find more bodies in the debris.

The cause of the explosion, which sent a huge cloud of grey smoke over the area, is being investigated.

The factory produced food coloring and used highly reactive chemicals that can cause explosions, India's National Disaster Response Force said.

Fires are common across India because of poor safety standards and lax enforcement of regulations. Activists say builders often cut corners on safety to save costs and have accused civic authorities of negligence and apathy.

