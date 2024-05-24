Explosion and fire at chemical factory in India kills at least 9, injures 64

THANE, India (AP) — An explosion and fire at a chemical factory in western India killed at least nine people and 64 were injured, officials said Friday.

The explosion Thursday in the factory’s boiler led to a fire that affected nearby factories and houses in Maharashtra state’s Thane district, administrative official Sachin Sejal told news agency Press Trust of India.

Sejal said the blaze has been extinguished but rescuers were expecting to find more bodies in the debris.