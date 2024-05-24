Eli Lilly beefs up plan to expand manufacturing for popular drugs Zepbound, Mounjaro

Lilly said it would add $5.3 billion to the $3.7 billion it had already slated for the site. Company officials said in a statement that this amounts to the largest manufacturing investment in the company’s history, which dates back to the 19th century.

The site will make tirzepatide, the main ingredient behind both Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Zepbound, the weight-loss treatment, received U.S. regulatory approval last fall. The two drugs combined to generate more than $2 billion sales in this year’s first quarter.

But Lilly has struggled to make enough supply to keep up with the growing demand, as has its rival, the Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, which makes the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy.

Company officials have said they expected some manufacturing increases to occur starting in the back half of this year.

Analysts expect Zepbound and Mounjaro to eventually generate well over $30 billion in combined annual sales for Lilly, according to the data firm FactSet.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. rose slightly to $809.70 Friday morning, in line with the S&P 500 index.