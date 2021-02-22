Dominion Voting files billion-dollar lawsuit against MyPillow, CEO Lindell

The lawsuit also links Giuliani’s statements about Dominion to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, noting he mentioned the company in his speech at a rally for Trump before the attack, as well as numerous times on social media as the Capitol was breached.

“Having been deceived by Giuliani and his allies into thinking that they were not criminals — but patriots ‘Defend(ing) the Republic’ from Dominion and its co-conspirators — they then bragged about their involvement in the crime on social media,” the suit states.

Dominion is a major manufacturer of voting machine equipment in the United States, second only to Election Systems & Software.

In its latest complaint, Dominion, according to The Wall Street Journal, cites a number of statements made by Lindell, including in media appearances, social-media posts, and a two-hour film claiming to prove widespread election fraud. Lindell said he helped produce the film, which he released online in early February.

The complaint alleges Lindell made false claims about the integrity of Dominion’s voting machines and that he knew no credible evidence supported his claims that the company had stolen the election from Trump.

Twitter has permanently banned Lindell’s account due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy, the social media giant said last month.