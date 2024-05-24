Nation & World News

Djokovic loses Geneva semi and goes to French Open with no titles in 2024

Novak Djokovic will defend his French Open title in Paris still without a trophy this season after losing in the Geneva Open semifinals
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after losing a point as he plays Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after losing a point as he plays Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)
34 minutes ago

GENEVA (AP) — Novak Djokovic will defend his French Open title in Paris still without a trophy this season after losing in the Geneva Open semifinals on Friday.

The 44th-ranked Tomas Machac beat Djokovic 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 in the last clay-court event to prepare for Roland Garros, where main-draw play starts on Sunday.

Djokovic’s record in 2024 dropped to 14-6 overall and 0-3 in semifinals, including at the Australian Open against Jannik Sinner.

Machac took his first match-point chance which came on Djokovic’s serve and clinched when the top-ranked Serb pushed a backhand long.

It was the fifth time Djokovic had his service broken and he also made 27 unforced errors.

“If you play against Novak you just hope and try to play your best and see how it looks,” Machac said in an on-court interview.

Djokovic warmly greeted the Czech at the net, and smiled as he walked off court, applauding the fans.

Machac will play his first tour final on Saturday against two-time Geneva champion Casper Ruud or the unseeded Flavio Cobolli.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after losing a game against Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, returns a ball to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a ball to Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a ball to Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, reacts after winning a game against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipe your eyes as he plays Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a ball to Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump defendants push 2020 fraud claims as another election looms

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson on pace to break more Memorial Day travel records
21m ago

Credit: TNS

Link between racial discrimination and heart disease gaining acceptance

Credit: Steve Schaefer for the AJC

Atlanta-based Kabbage to pay up to $120 million to settle PPP fraud allegations

Credit: Steve Schaefer for the AJC

Atlanta-based Kabbage to pay up to $120 million to settle PPP fraud allegations

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hank Aaron honored with new statue at Baseball Hall of Fame
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Israel told to halt Rafah offensive, but UN court stops short of a full Gaza cease-fire
9m ago
The Beach Boys, going into the sunset, look back on years of harmony and heartache in...
16m ago
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, who skewered fast food industry, dies at 53
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

How a rented Tesla helped police crack a Gwinnett murder case
Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival