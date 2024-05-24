Nation & World News

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to undergo procedure at Walter Reed, will transfer power to deputy

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will undergo a medical procedure Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will transfer power temporarily
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin smiles after members of the media are asked to leave following a meeting with Kenya's President William Ruto at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, May 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By TARA COPP – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will undergo a medical procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday evening and will transfer power temporarily to his deputy, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Austin is continuing to deal with bladder issues that arose in December following his treatment for prostate cancer, Ryder said.

The procedure is elective and minimally invasive, “is not related to his cancer diagnosis and has had no effect on his exrcellent cancer prognosis,” the press secretary said.

Austin will transfer authority to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks while he is indisposed, the Pentagon said.

Austin, 70, has had ongoing health issues since undergoing surgery to address a prostate cancer diagnosis. He spent two weeks in the hospital following complications from a prostatectomy. Austin faced criticism at the time for not immediately informing the president or Congress of either his diagnosis or hospitalization.

Austin was taken back to Walter Reed in February for a bladder issue, admitted to intensive care for a second time and underwent a non-surgical procedure under general anesthesia at the time.

The Pentagon has notified the White House and Congress, Ryder said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, hosts a welcoming ceremony for Kenya's President William Ruto at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, May 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

