Coca-Cola 600 underway with Justin Allgaier filling in for Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The Coca-Cola 600 got underway at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday without one of NASCAR’s biggest stars.

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series points leader, is competing in the rain-delayed Indianapolis 500, although he remains hopeful of make it to Concord, North Carolina in time to complete the sport's longest race.

Justin Allgaier started the race in Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, forced to begin at the back of the field because he did not qualify the car.