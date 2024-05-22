Nation & World News

Centrist challenger ousts progressive prosecutor in DA race in Portland, Oregon

Centrist district attorney candidate Nathan Vasquez has ousted the incumbent progressive prosecutor in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland, after running a campaign in which he vowed to be tough on crime
Nathan Vasquez responds to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, not seen, during a candidate debate hosted by The Oregonian and KGW news at KGW's studio the evening of Thursday., May 2, 2024 in Portland, Ore. Schmidt is seeking a second term, while Vasquez currently works for Schmidt as a senior deputy district attorney. (Dave Killen /The Oregonian via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nathan Vasquez responds to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, not seen, during a candidate debate hosted by The Oregonian and KGW news at KGW's studio the evening of Thursday., May 2, 2024 in Portland, Ore. Schmidt is seeking a second term, while Vasquez currently works for Schmidt as a senior deputy district attorney. (Dave Killen /The Oregonian via AP)
By CLAIRE RUSH – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Centrist district attorney candidate Nathan Vasquez has ousted the incumbent progressive prosecutor in Oregon's Multnomah County, home to Portland, after running a campaign in which he vowed to be tough on crime.

One of District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s deputies, Vasquez was endorsed by several police groups. He won Tuesday’s nonpartisan primary election after returns showed him receiving more than 50% of the vote. While there was a write in option, Vasquez and Schmidt were the only two candidates in the race.

Vasquez said Schmidt conceded the election when they spoke on Wednesday afternoon. In a post on his campaign's Facebook page, he thanked Schmidt for his service and said he was grateful for the support he received from voters.

Vasquez’s victory comes at a time when progressive DAs and candidates in liberal bastions ranging from the San Francisco Bay Area to Seattle have faced setbacks as frustrations over public safety and homelessness have risen.

“The voters have made it clear that they are ready to take our county in a new and safer direction,” Vasquez said in his post Wednesday.

“I am committed to ending open air drug dealing and drug use while helping connect individuals to treatment, to rebuilding the broken relationships between the DA’s office and the community, and to ensuring that victims are the number one priority of my office,” he added.

Schmidt was elected in 2020 as social justice protests gripped Portland and the nation. He campaigned on reforming the criminal justice system, and while in office, he launched initiatives to review wrongful convictions and prison sentences and focus prosecutions on violent crime rather than low-level offenses.

During the campaign, Vasquez denounced some of Schmidt's policies, such as his decision not to prosecute protesters arrested during the 2020 demonstrations for low-level, non-violent offenses, and his past support of Measure 110, a ballot measure approved by voters in 2020 that decriminalized the possession of small amounts of drugs.

Amid one of the nation's largest spikes in overdose fatalities, state lawmakers this year ended up rolling back the first-in-the-nation law and restoring criminal penalties for so-called "personal use" possession. Schmidt supported reinstating the penalties.

Vasquez has been a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office for over 20 years.

Before taking office, Schmidt led the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, a state agency tasked with improving the legitimacy and effectiveness of the criminal justice system. Prior to that, he had served as a deputy district attorney for Multnomah County.

A person drops off their vote-by-mail ballot at a dropbox in Pioneer Square during primary voting on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person drops off a vote-by-mail ballot at a dropbox in Pioneer Square during primary voting on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A dog smells a voting dropbox after its owner dropped off a mail-in-voting ballot during primary voting on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt and challenger Nathan Vasquez, not photographed, participate in a DA candidate debate hosted by The Oregonian and KGW news at KGW's studio the evening of Thursday., May 2, 2024 in Portland, Ore. Schmidt is seeking a second term, while Vasquez currently works for Schmidt as a senior deputy district attorney. (Dave Killen /The Oregonian via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt speaks with media, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at City Hall in Portland, Ore. In Oregon's Multnomah County, home to Portland, Schmidt, the progressive district attorney who took office during the historical social justice movement of 2020 is being challenged by a more centrist candidate proning a tough-on-crime stance, highlighting the growing pressure on liberal prosecutors across the U.S. amid voter concerns over crime. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ramona McCune, 4 1/2 years-old, puts vote-by-mail ballots into a dropbox during primary voting on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Portland, Ore. Ramona was helping their mom drop off ballots for friends. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An election worker gathers vote-by-mail ballots for sorting during primary voting at the Multnomah County elections office on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An election official gathers vote-by-mail ballots from inside a dropbox outside the Multnomah County elections office on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Election workers watch as vote-by-mail ballots are sorted during primary voting at the Multnomah County elections office on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A car drives by a ballot drop box on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Sherwood, Ore. In Oregon's Multnomah County, home to Portland, the progressive district attorney who took office during the historical social justice movement of 2020 is being challenged by a more centrist candidate vowing to be tough on crime, highlighting the growing pressure on liberal prosecutors across the U.S. amid voter concerns over public drug use and disorder. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Three Georgia cities in running to be Sundance Film Festival host

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia’s public university presidents getting pay raises
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Second dairy worker diagnosed with bird flu as CDC asks states for more flu monitoring
2h ago

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: 3 ways fellow Republicans reacted to my Biden endorsement

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: 3 ways fellow Republicans reacted to my Biden endorsement

Credit: Miguel Martinez

From the ashes of arson, Vine City gets its only grocery store back
The Latest
Texas health department appoints anti-abortion OB-GYN to maternal mortality committee
7m ago
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a close Trump ally, joins race to succeed Mitch McConnell as GOP...
13m ago
Charlie Colin, founding member of the pop-rock band Train, dies at 58
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Disney

Interview: Georgia’s Will Moseley was OK finishing second on ‘American Idol’
When and where are the 2024 runoff elections in metro Atlanta?
A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia