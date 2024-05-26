Nation & World News

Carlos Alcaraz makes confident start at French Open, Naomi Osaka advances

Carlos Alcaraz has made a confident start at the French Open by overwhelming J
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Jeffrey John Wolf of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a shot against Jeffrey John Wolf of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Updated 17 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz made a confident start at the French Open on Sunday, overwhelming J.J. Wolf 6-1, 6-2, 6-1.

It was the Spaniard's first win since coming back from the right forearm injury that sidelined him for almost a month.

“I'm almost at 100% of my abilities,” Alcaraz said after his first-round win. “After the match, I didn't feel anything.”

In the women's draw, Naomi Osaka marked her seventh appearance in Paris with a 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 first-round victory over Lucia Bronzetti.

“There were moments I played pretty well, but I was pretty nervous and got really tight,” said the No. 134-ranked Osaka of her hard-fought victory during an on-court interview.

Osaka secured her first victory in a Grand Slam tournament since 2022. She made her comeback in January after a maternity leave.

Osaka advanced to what could be a matchup against No. 1 Iga Swiatek, the three-time French Open winner and defending champion who plays her first-round match Monday.

“I think it’s an honor to play her in the French Open because she’s won here more than once”, Osaka said when asked about the prospect of playing Swiatek.

No. 48-ranked Bronzetti has never won at Roland Garros in three appearances. Her career record in Grand Slam tournaments is 3-10. In her most recent match at the Morocco Open quarterfinals last week, she led American Peyton Stearns 5-0 in the third set but ended up losing.

Elsewhere, No. 30 Dayana Yastremska eliminated Ajla Tomljanovic while Lesia Tsurenko forfeited after playing less than a set against Donna Vekic because of a back problem.

In the men's draw, No. 6 Andrey Rublev defeated Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-5. Rublev showed some frustration during his match, throwing his racket at one stage.

Lorenzo Sonego stunned No. 17 Ugo Humbert 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Humbert was the highest-ranked Frenchman in the tournament.

Hubert Hurkacz beat Shintaro Mochizuki 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, and Grigor Dimitrov routed Aleksandar Kovacevic in three sets. Brandon Nakashima also won.

Play was interrupted for a little more than an hour on all 18 clay courts because of rain, except for the two largest equipped with retractable roofs. Court Philippe Chatrier has had a roof since 2020, while the roof on Court Suzanne Lenglen was inaugurated Sunday.

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka, who own three Slam titles each, face each other later Sunday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Russia's Andrey Rublev throws his racket on the clay court in frustration during his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Japan's Taro Daniel at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans, one waving the French flag, cheer as France's Ugo Humbert plays against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The new roof over Suzanne Lenglen court is seen ahead of first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Warrick Page - American Battle M

Surprise discovery makes ‘Memorial Day much more significant for us’

Credit: (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay T

The case of the armadillo: Is it spreading leprosy in Florida?

Credit: Contributed

Student on heart transplant list gets personal graduation ceremony at Emory hospital

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Utter tragedy on I-75 a chilling reminder this summer driving season

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Utter tragedy on I-75 a chilling reminder this summer driving season

Credit: Highto

Wife of Georgia Army reservist killed in Jordan: ‘I feel proud’
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pogacar wins the Giro d'Italia by a big margin and will now aim for a 3rd Tour de France...
14m ago
Indianapolis 500 delayed as strong storm forces fans to evacuate Indianapolis Motor...
17m ago
Hamas rocket attack from Gaza sets off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv for the first time in...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo, Tiffany Powell

André 3000 gets top billing in Atlanta Jazz Festival
Step up your grilling game this summer: Tips and tricks
15 things to do this weekend: Memorial Day events, Jazz Festival