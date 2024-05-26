Nation & World News

Bradish pitches 7 no-hit innings for Orioles before Mendick homers for White Sox against Coulombe

Baltimore right-hander Kyle Bradish pitched seven no-hit innings before Danny Mendick homered in the eighth against Danny Coulombe for the first hit for the Chicago White Sox
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CHICAGO (AP) — Baltimore right-hander Kyle Bradish pitched seven no-hit innings on Sunday before Danny Mendick homered in the eighth against Danny Coulombe for the first hit for the Chicago White Sox.

Bradish struck out 11 and walked four in his fifth start of the season. He threw 103 pitches, 63 for strikes. His career high is 107 pitches in a win at Arizona on Sept. 2.

Coulombe was inserted for the eighth, and Mendick led off with a pinch-hit drive to left for his second homer of the season.

The Orioles had a 3-1 lead on homers by Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser.

Korey Lee had the hardest-hit ball off Bradish, lining to the warning track in right to end the fourth. Tommy Pham reached in the third on an error by Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Baltimore Orioles pitching coach Drew French, right, listens to pitcher Kyle Bradish in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

