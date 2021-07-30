Baltimore police: Woman stashed bodies of niece, nephew in her car for months

Nicole Michelle Johnson, 33, has been charged with neglect; failure to report the death of Joshlyn Marie James Johnson, 7, and Larry Darnell O’Neal, 5; disposal of their bodies and child abuse that resulted in the death of the two children, according to the Baltimore Sun.

According to court documents, police discovered the bodies during a traffic stop late Wednesday night. The Sun said Johnson later told police one of the bodies had been in the trunk since May 2020.