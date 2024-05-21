A serial killer convicted for killing 26 women is hospitalized after assault in a Quebec prison

MONTREAL (AP) — Convicted Canadian serial killer Robert Pickton who killed over 20 women has been hospitalized and is in a life-threatening condition after an assault at a Quebec prison, authorities said Tuesday.

The 74-year-old Pickton was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2007, with the maximum parole ineligibility period of 25 years, after being charged with the murders of 26 women.

The remains or DNA of 33 women, many picked up from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, were found on Pickton’s pig farm in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. He once bragged to an undercover police officer that he killed a total of 49 women.