7 injured in Monday night Alabama shooting

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Seven people were injured Monday night — including one juvenile — in a Montgomery, Alabama, shooting.

Local police responded to a hospital around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports the hospital was treating several gunshot victims, Capt. Saba Coleman told WSFA.

Police told the Alabama News Network four women, two men and one juvenile male were shot. None are reported to be suffering from life-threatening injuries.

WSFA crews found the scene at the Big Cat package store at South Court Street and West Delano Avenue.

