2 Georgia men seriously injured when ATV collides with deer in Kansas

Two men from Georgia were seriously injured when their all-terrain vehicle (not pictured) struck a deer in northwest Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. (AJC file photo)
National & World News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

LOGAN, Kan. — Two men from Georgia were seriously injured when their all-terrain vehicle struck a deer in northwest Kansas, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred Thursday evening on a county road about 6 miles south of Logan in Phillips County, the patrol said.

After the ATV hit the deer, it went into a ditch and rolled several times.

The driver, Tucker William Mobbs, 19, and a passenger, Herman Van Mobbs, 51, both of Cedartown, were taken to Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg with serious injuries.

