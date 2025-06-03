Breaking: Trump says Iran and Israel to have a phased-in ceasefire over 24 hours
CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

3-year-old shoots, kills teen sleeping inside Paulding home, deputies say

Detectives determined the child found the gun and ‘accidentally fired it.’
Paulding County deputies are investigating after a 3-year-old child accidentally shot and killed a 19-year-old inside a home Monday morning.

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Paulding County deputies are investigating after a 3-year-old child accidentally shot and killed a 19-year-old inside a home Monday morning.
By
0 minutes ago

A 3-year-old child fatally shot a teenager who was sleeping inside a home in Paulding County on Monday morning, authorities said.

Deputies were called at about 7 a.m. to the 60 block of Eagles Nest Drive near Hiram, where they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot, according to the Paulding sheriff’s office.

“First responders did everything they could, but sadly, he did not survive,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

After speaking to several people at the home, who were also asleep at the time of the gunfire, the sheriff’s office said detectives determined the child found the gun and “accidentally fired it.”

The teen’s name was not released, and no other details were provided by deputies about what led up to the incident.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-443-3047 or submit a tip via its mobile app.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

Jasmine Black, 48, shown in this photograph taken on a previous jump earlier this year, died while skydiving in Upson County on Saturday after a mid-air collision caused her parachute to tangle. Officials said her emergency parachute didn't have time to fully open. (Courtesy of Jasmine Black's family)

Credit: Jasmine Black's family

‘Shock and horror’: Skydiver dies after trying to deploy emergency parachute

Jasmine Black, 48, of Locust Grove, was on her 16rd skydive when her life was cut short after a mid-air collision.

2h ago

Heat wave will make Atlanta temps feel like triple-digits, forecasters warn

A heat wave will have Atlanta temperatures feeling like triple digits this week, forecasters say.

Atlanta aims to ‘eliminate’ downtown homelessness by 2026 World Cup

According to a draft document reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the city wants to house 400 unsheltered people by the end of 2025.

The Latest

Jasmine Black, 48, shown in this photograph taken on a previous jump earlier this year, died while skydiving in Upson County on Saturday after a mid-air collision caused her parachute to tangle. Officials said her emergency parachute didn't have time to fully open. (Courtesy of Jasmine Black's family)

Credit: Jasmine Black's family

‘Shock and horror’: Skydiver dies after trying to deploy emergency parachute

2h ago

Heat wave will make Atlanta temps feel like triple-digits, forecasters warn

KSU student killed, 1 injured in shootout at off-campus student housing

Featured

Apartment complex community members look at the stuffed animals, snacks and drinks that rest at the base of a basketball goal with balloons in memoriam of Ja’Nylen Greggs in Atlanta on Friday, June 20, 2025. The apartment complex community is mourning 12-year-old Greggs after he was killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.

An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.

‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike

Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.

Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’

How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?