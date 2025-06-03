After speaking to several people at the home, who were also asleep at the time of the gunfire, the sheriff’s office said detectives determined the child found the gun and “accidentally fired it.”

The teen’s name was not released, and no other details were provided by deputies about what led up to the incident.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-443-3047 or submit a tip via its mobile app.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.