A 3-year-old child fatally shot a teenager who was sleeping inside a home in Paulding County on Monday morning, authorities said.
Deputies were called at about 7 a.m. to the 60 block of Eagles Nest Drive near Hiram, where they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot, according to the Paulding sheriff’s office.
“First responders did everything they could, but sadly, he did not survive,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
After speaking to several people at the home, who were also asleep at the time of the gunfire, the sheriff’s office said detectives determined the child found the gun and “accidentally fired it.”
The teen’s name was not released, and no other details were provided by deputies about what led up to the incident.
Anyone who has more information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-443-3047 or submit a tip via its mobile app.
“This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident.”
