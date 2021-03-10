Metro Atlanta superintendents say virtual option will continue in fall

The sudden need for mass virtual learning a year ago due to the pandemic caught school districts by surprise.

“We were discombobulated,” Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring said. “We didn’t have time for a rollout.”

The panelists said they improved virtual learning over time.

Henry County Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. (AJC file photo) Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres

The Cobb County School District is trying to design a virtual option that does not require teachers to work simultaneously with students in person, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said. Many teachers complain that model does not work, but finding two of every kind of teacher is challenging, especially for advanced courses, he said.

The timelines for reopening schools in metro Atlanta this school year varied by district. Gwinnett began a staggered reopening in August for students whose families chose in-person learning. DeKalb reopened for some students Tuesday for the first time in a year. Clayton will not reopen until next month.

Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney at a press conference on March 9, 2020. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

In response to a question from Downey about teachers who opposed reopening plans, the superintendents said they took safety concerns into account.

“It’s been a difficult balancing act, but I think that we have found a balance in Fulton County Schools to both meet the needs of our students and address the fears of our employees,” Superintendent Mike Looney said.

All the panelists said they are encouraging, but not requiring, employees to get vaccines now that they are newly eligible.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved a vaccine for children younger than 16. Some of the panelists said the state should consider an eventual COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students, citing other shots required to attend school.

Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, who marks 25 years on the job this month, got the last word.

“Teachers and staff have been outstanding,” Wilbanks said. “I knew they were, but during this pandemic, I think they have really risen to the occasion and their commitment to students is certainly unparalleled.”