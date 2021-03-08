Kemp criticizes Atlanta school district while at teacher vaccine site

All school employees in Georgia — about 250,000 total — became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Monday under the state’s rollout plan.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Kimberly Renshaw, a sixth-grade math teacher at Hull Middle School shirt said at the Duluth event. “I’ll feel even better when I get the second shot.”

The Atlanta district announced Friday that it will vaccinate up to 8,000 people at three mass vaccination events in coordination with the Fulton County Board of Health. Employees will get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on March 24, 26 and 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. APS educators will get the second dose in April.

The Gwinnett, Newton & Rockdale County Health Department is administering vaccines to 600 employees of Gwinnett County Public Schools per day, six days a week for at least two weeks at the Gwinnett Place mass vaccination site.

The health department is giving Pfizer or Moderna vaccines based on availability, spokesman Chad Wasdin said.

Paul Kable, an auto collision repair teacher at Maxwell High School of Technology, said Monday his hands-on classes don’t always allow for social distancing.

“I’m glad they went ahead and opened it so teachers can go ahead and get the vaccine,” he said.

Appointments are spaced out so fewer than 10 teachers are missing from most individual Gwinnett schools at a given time. Bus drivers and cafeteria staff will get their shots on Saturdays.

Gwinnett, the state’s largest school district, has about 25,000 employees, including part-time and active substitute workers. Slightly more than half told the district in a survey that they were interested in getting vaccinated through the county health department.

Gwinnett reopened buildings in August to students whose families chose in-person learning. Since then, more than 4,500 staff and students reported testing positive for COVID-19 after coming to a school building. Eight metro Atlanta districts have reported more than 13,500 cases since the school year began.

