Superintendent of Gwinnett school district says he won’t seek contract renewal

Wilbanks, 78, took the reins of Georgia’s largest and most diverse school system 25 years ago this month. He is the highest paid superintendent in Georgia, with a base salary of nearly $381,000 and a list of contractual supplements, allowances and reimbursements that boosted his pay above $621,000 last fiscal year.

He first told the school board in December that this contract term would most likely be his last, said Sloan Roach, school district spokeswoman. Two of the current board members had not taken office at the time.

Wilbanks is credited with leading Gwinnett County Public Schools to national acclaim for student performance. But he also faced a series of controversies over the years, most recently for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and discipline policies.

“If the decision is made for me to leave earlier, that is their decision to make,” Wilbanks statement to the AJC said. “I enjoy coming to work every day and remain committed to serving the students, staff, families, and community of Gwinnett County.”

Roach said discussing Wilbanks’ contract now will give the board time to plan for hiring his replacement.

Wilbanks is the country’s longest-serving large school district superintendent, according to the Council of the Great City Schools. The Gwinnett school district is the country’s 13th largest.