DeKalb students return to classrooms for the first time in a year

Thousands of students in the Dekalb County School District returned to the classroom today — nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to transition to remote learning.
DeKalb students in prekindergarten through second grade, as well as sixth and ninth grades, were allowed to resume to school buildings as part of the district reopening plan. Students in the remaining grades can return next week. Remote learning will continue for those who prefer it.
A steady stream of students were dropped off by buses and parents outside John Robert Lewis Elementary School in Brookhaven. For the children who were arriving by car, school staff welcomed them back to school, asked who their teachers were and verified if they will be permanent bus or car riders.
Members of the district’s Parent and Family Engagement Department were also stationed outside each school and passed out to parents packets that contained contact information for teachers and staff, instructions on how to use district technology, how to stay safe against COVID-19, a small snack and a school calendar.
Principal Dr. LaShawn McMillan said teachers and staff are excited to welcome back students who opted to return to school for in-person learning.
“We have missed them so much,” she said. “Although we’ve been working since the pandemic, we are just excited to have them back for face-to-face (learning). We have been preparing for this day to bring our children back into the building for quite some time and the day has finally arrived.”
John Lewis Elementary School has about 890 students enrolled, and McMillan said she expects about 780 children to return to the classroom by next week.
DeKalb and other districts closed their doors in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It began the 2020-21 school year with remote learning for all students.
The district is among the last in metro Atlanta to reopen classrooms to students. Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Henry county schools began offering in-person learning to students during the fall semester. Atlanta Public Schools began rolling out its reopening plan in January.
Only Clayton County schools remain virtual, but the district said it will allow its pre-K through fifth grade students to return to campus for face-to-face instruction starting April 12.
While some parents urged a return to for in-person learning, others asked the district to delay until staff are vaccinated and more is done to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The DeKalb district, which has more than 93,000 students, has reported 921 cases — 602 among staff and 203 stemming from students ― of COVID-19 since July 1. More than 13,500 cases of the coronavirus have been reported across eight metro schools since the school year began.
This story will be updated.