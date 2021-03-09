DeKalb students return to classrooms for the first time in a year

“We have missed them so much,” she said. “Although we’ve been working since the pandemic, we are just excited to have them back for face-to-face (learning). We have been preparing for this day to bring our children back into the building for quite some time and the day has finally arrived.”

John Lewis Elementary School has about 890 students enrolled, and McMillan said she expects about 780 children to return to the classroom by next week.

DeKalb and other districts closed their doors in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It began the 2020-21 school year with remote learning for all students.

The district is among the last in metro Atlanta to reopen classrooms to students. Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Henry county schools began offering in-person learning to students during the fall semester. Atlanta Public Schools began rolling out its reopening plan in January.

Only Clayton County schools remain virtual, but the district said it will allow its pre-K through fifth grade students to return to campus for face-to-face instruction starting April 12.

While some parents urged a return to for in-person learning, others asked the district to delay until staff are vaccinated and more is done to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The DeKalb district, which has more than 93,000 students, has reported 921 cases — 602 among staff and 203 stemming from students ― of COVID-19 since July 1. More than 13,500 cases of the coronavirus have been reported across eight metro schools since the school year began.

