WATCH LIVE: Atlanta police respond to ‘active shooter’ in Midtown
Mayor says he’s communicating with APD on ‘active shooter’ situation

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he’s being kept updated on the “active shooter” situation in Midtown as residents in the area have been asked to shelter in place.

Dickens echoed calls for Atlantans in the area to stay inside.

“I am in close contact with the Atlanta Police Department as they are responding to the active shooting situation in Midtown near 1100 W Peachtree,” he tweeted at 1:12 p.m. “Those in the area should shelter in place.”

