Marietta woman is 8th suspect identified in rideshare driver’s slaying

Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez Credit: GBI Credit: GBI

Rodriguez-Ramirez and two other murder suspects — 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez of Gainesville and 29-year-old Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez of Oklahoma City — are still at large. Three others were arrested May 15 in Mexico.

Megan Colone, 30, was taken into custody while traveling with her children. Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, and Cobb County resident Juan Antonio Vega, 25, were apprehended together. All three were taken to Texas detention facilities and are awaiting extradition to Georgia to face murder charges, according to the GBI.

Colone’s children were safely returned to the U.S. during her arrest, the state agency said.

(From Left) Juan Ayala-Rodriguez; Oscar Garcia; Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez and Megan Colone are sought on murder charges. A fifth murder suspect (not pictured) was later identified as Juan Antonio Vega. Credit: GBI Credit: GBI

Another suspect, 28-year-old Calvin Harvard of Covington, was previously arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property. Additional charges are expected against Harvard, the GBI said.

Details in the case have been limited. Authorities have not released Delgado’s cause of death or said why they believe she traveled to the cabin in Cherry Log, a small community in the Chattahoochee National Forest. Her body was found by Gilmer County sheriff’s deputies during a wellness check, although it was not clear what prompted the check.

The GBI was called in, according to the sheriff’s office, and only later was the victim identified as Delgado. Investigators have seized two vehicles belonging to two suspects, a white Ford F-150 and white Buick Regal, as well as Delgado’s red Ford Focus and were processing the vehicles for evidence.

A motive for Delgado’s slaying has not been released, and the GBI has not said how all eight suspects were linked to the death.

Authorities believed the four remaining suspects, including the Marietta woman, are in Mexico. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the GBI or call 911.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at the GBI’s tips website, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.