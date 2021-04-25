GBI: 5 wanted on murder charges after woman found dead in North Georgia home

Five people are wanted on murder charges after state investigators connected them to the death of a missing woman.
The GBI obtained warrants accusing four of the suspects in the death of 37-year-old Rossana Delgado, who had been missing for four days when her body was found in Gilmer County.
The four wanted suspects are Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain; Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville; Oscar Manuel Garci, 26, of Austell; and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The agency is working to identify the fifth suspect.
Delgado was reported missing out of Barrow County on April 16, the GBI said. She was last seen in DeKalb County, the agency said.
Her body was found in a home in Cherry Log on April 20 by a group of Gilmer sheriff’s deputies conducting the welfare check, officials said. No details about her death were released.
The GBI did not specify how the suspects were connected to the death, but said they may no longer be in Georgia. Colone may be traveling with her minor children and may be using the alias Grace Beda.
“Authorities nationwide have been alerted about these individuals,” the GBI said. “Concerted efforts to identify the fifth suspect in this case are ongoing.”
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Colone, Ayala-Rodriguez, Garcia or Barbosa-Juarez are asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or report the information online.