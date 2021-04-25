GBI: 5 wanted on murder charges after woman found dead in North Georgia home

The GBI obtained warrants accusing four of the suspects in the death of 37-year-old Rossana Delgado, who had been missing for four days when her body was found in Gilmer County.

The four wanted suspects are Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain; Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville; Oscar Manuel Garci, 26, of Austell; and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The agency is working to identify the fifth suspect.