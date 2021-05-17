3 connected to rideshare driver’s murder arrested in Mexico, GBI says

The three suspects apprehended in Mexico have been returned to the United States and are being held in a detention facility in Texas, the GBI said. All three are pending extradition proceedings to return to Georgia and face their charges.

Colone’s children, who were traveling with her, were safely returned to the U.S. as well, the GBI said.

Two more suspects remain at large in the case, including Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The GBI said a “coordinated effort to locate and arrest the other two murder suspects” was underway.

Another woman, whose identity remains unknown, is being sought for questioning. Her photo was previously released by the GBI, the AJC reported.

A woman thought to be among the last people to see Rossana Delgado alive is still being sought by the GBI. Credit: GBI Credit: GBI

Anyone with information about the remaining suspects’ whereabouts, or information about the woman who may have last seen Delgado, is asked to contact the GBI. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

