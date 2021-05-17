3 connected to rideshare driver’s murder arrested in Mexico, GBI says

Three people accused in the murder of a metro Atlanta mother and rideshare driver whose body was found in northwest Georgia were arrested over the weekend in Mexico, the GBI announced.
Megan Colone, 30, and Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, had previously been identified by the GBI as suspects in Rossana Delgado’s death and were taken into custody Saturday.
Also apprehended was 25-year-old Juan Antonio Vega, another suspect who was seen in photographs released by the GBI but had not been identified. A murder warrant was taken out against Vega, who is a Cobb County resident.
Colone, Garcia and Vega are joined in custody by 28-year-old Calvin Harvard of Covington, who was arrested in late April on charges that he tampered with evidence in the Barrow County woman’s case, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Delgado was reported missing April 16. Her body was found in Gilmer County four days later.
The three suspects apprehended in Mexico have been returned to the United States and are being held in a detention facility in Texas, the GBI said. All three are pending extradition proceedings to return to Georgia and face their charges.
Colone’s children, who were traveling with her, were safely returned to the U.S. as well, the GBI said.
Two more suspects remain at large in the case, including Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The GBI said a “coordinated effort to locate and arrest the other two murder suspects” was underway.
Another woman, whose identity remains unknown, is being sought for questioning. Her photo was previously released by the GBI, the AJC reported.
Anyone with information about the remaining suspects’ whereabouts, or information about the woman who may have last seen Delgado, is asked to contact the GBI. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
