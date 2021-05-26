GBI secures another murder warrant in rideshare driver’s homicide

On May 15, the GBI and several other law enforcement agencies coordinated the arrests of three other suspects connected to Delgado’s case. Megan Colone, 30, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, and Juan Antonio Vega, 29, were all taken into custody and returned to the United States by way of a detention facility in Texas, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. All three have been charged with murder, according to the GBI.

Prior to making those three arrests, the GBI arrested 28-year-old Calvin Harvard of Covington in late April on charges that he tampered with evidence in Delgado’s case.

Another suspect remains at large in addition to Rodriguez-Ramirez and Barbosa-Juarez: 35-year-old Juan Ayala Rodriguez of Gainesville.

Anyone with information about the remaining suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the GBI. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

