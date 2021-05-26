GBI secures another murder warrant in rideshare driver’s homicide

The GBI has taken out a murder warrant against a seventh suspect in connection with the death of Barrow County rideshare driver and mother Rossana Delgado, a case that has already led to four arrests.
Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, 28, of Oklahoma, has been charged with murder for her involvement in Delgado’s disappearance and death, the GBI announced Wednesday. Rodriguez-Ramirez’s whereabouts are not known, but investigators believe she is in Mexico with another suspect in the case, 29-year-old Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, also of Oklahoma.
Credit: GBI
Delgado, 37, was reported missing April 16. Her body was found at a cabin in Gilmer County four days later.
GBI investigators previously released video and photos of a woman who may have been among the last people to see Delgado alive in the hopes that the public could help identify her. Wednesday’s announcement confirmed that the woman is Rodriguez-Ramirez.
On May 15, the GBI and several other law enforcement agencies coordinated the arrests of three other suspects connected to Delgado’s case. Megan Colone, 30, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, and Juan Antonio Vega, 29, were all taken into custody and returned to the United States by way of a detention facility in Texas, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. All three have been charged with murder, according to the GBI.
Prior to making those three arrests, the GBI arrested 28-year-old Calvin Harvard of Covington in late April on charges that he tampered with evidence in Delgado’s case.
Another suspect remains at large in addition to Rodriguez-Ramirez and Barbosa-Juarez: 35-year-old Juan Ayala Rodriguez of Gainesville.
Anyone with information about the remaining suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the GBI. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.