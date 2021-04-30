Covington man charged with tampering in rideshare driver’s murder

Calvin Harvard, 28, of Covington, faces multiple charges related to the murder of 37-year-old Rossana Delgado, the GBI announced Friday in a news release. In addition to the tampering with evidence count, Harvard is facing one count of theft by receiving stolen property and additional counts are expected.

In the course of the investigation, the GBI recovered Delgado’s red Ford Focus and two cars belonging to some of the suspects in Delgado’s murder, including a white Ford F-150 and a white Buick Regal. All three of the cars were taken as evidence, the GBI said. The release did not provide details about Harvard’s association with the vehicles.