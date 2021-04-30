Covington man charged with tampering in rideshare driver’s murder

A Newton County man has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in the case of a Barrow County woman who was murdered, but the five original suspects remain at large.
Calvin Harvard, 28, of Covington, faces multiple charges related to the murder of 37-year-old Rossana Delgado, the GBI announced Friday in a news release. In addition to the tampering with evidence count, Harvard is facing one count of theft by receiving stolen property and additional counts are expected.
In the course of the investigation, the GBI recovered Delgado’s red Ford Focus and two cars belonging to some of the suspects in Delgado’s murder, including a white Ford F-150 and a white Buick Regal. All three of the cars were taken as evidence, the GBI said. The release did not provide details about Harvard’s association with the vehicles.
The five other suspects are still wanted, and the GBI and other agencies are actively searching for them. They are Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain; Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville; Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell; Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and an unidentified man shown in photos released by the GBI.
According to the GBI, the suspects all may have fled Georgia. Colone, the only female suspect, could be traveling under the alias Grace Beda and accompanied by minor children. An alert about the suspects has been sent to law enforcement agencies nationwide. Investigators are also searching for a possible associate of Delgado’s who may have been one of the last people to interact with her.
Credit: GBI
Delgado, a married mother of two, mysteriously disappeared while driving for a rideshare service April 16, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. She was missing for four days before authorities found her body in a cabin in Gilmer County. Details have not been released about her cause of death.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects or the identities of the people shown in the recently released photos is asked to call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or report the information online.
