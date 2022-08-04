Marietta woman goes public with her fight against monkeypox

Explore Georgia clinic face low supply of monkeypox vaccines as cases rise

After leaving the hospital she spent three weeks in isolation. No one else in her family has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

The lesions became much more noticeable. She had tried to cover them with makeup with little success. “They looked really weird,” said Seaton. “They looked like Cherrios. It was gross looking.”

Seaton works as a cashier in a gas station and suspects she may have gotten it from some of the customers or handling money

Anyone can be affected by the virus though so far, the virus has affected mostly men who have sex with men. It can spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, including kissing as well as the shared bedding or towels of an infected person. Nationally. health officials recently reported monkeypox cases in children — one is a toddler in California and the other an infant who is not a U.S. resident but was tested while in Washington, D.C., according to the CDC.

The children were described as being in good health and receiving treatment. How they caught the disease is being investigated, but officials think it was through household transmission.

Her social media posts have gone viral and she has started a GoFundMe page , which has raised more than $3,700 so far.

“I made this fundraiser because I’m not afraid to ask for help when I’m in need,” wrote Seaton, who has insurance. " With the terrible trial of Monkey Pox and Strep throat; I had to visit the doctor multiple times, causing a load of medical bills and prescriptions. I’m a hard worker. I work 45+ hours a week to support my family. I’ve been out of work for almost a month due to this virus. The money will be split throughout my monthly bills, medical bills, and my daughters schooling.”

She doesn’t think health officials have done enough to warn people about the virus.

Her message to others is simple.

Stay safe and if you can get the monkeypox vaccine, do so.

Health officials are advising the public to contact local health departments about appointments, vaccine events, and availability. But appointments are getting snapped up as soon as they become available.

Health officials are advising the public to contact local health departments about appointments and availability.