Man wielding machete killed by Alaska authorities 

A man wielding a machete and standing atop a restaurant sign was shot to death by Alaska State Troopers, KTVA reported.

>> Read more trending news

State troopers were called to the Sunrise Grill in Palmer on Thursday night to assist in a conflict that turned into a standoff, the television station reported. They found a man holding a “large edged object” while perched atop the restaurant, KTUU reported.

S. Colony Way, W. Fireweed Ave., and S. Bailey are cordoned off as Palmer police respond to a man perched atop a sign armed with a machete https://t.co/MNdsKLhM73 pic.twitter.com/RjVJ2royLl — KTUU.com (@Ch2KTUU) November 23, 2018

The suspect then jumped from the roof to a fire truck and fled.

"The situation ultimately resulted in shots fired at the corner of Evergreen and Dimond," Alaska State Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters said in a news conference.

The suspect was shot and died from his injuries, Peters said.