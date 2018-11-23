Caption

Man wielding machete killed by Alaska authorities 

By
  • Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PALMER, ALASKA — 

A man wielding a machete and standing atop a restaurant sign was shot to death by Alaska State Troopers, KTVA reported.

State troopers were called to the Sunrise Grill in Palmer on Thursday night to assist in a conflict that turned into a standoff, the television station reported. They found a man holding a “large edged object” while perched atop the restaurant, KTUU reported.

The suspect then jumped from the roof to a fire truck and fled.

"The situation ultimately resulted in shots fired at the corner of Evergreen and Dimond," Alaska State Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters said in a news conference.

The suspect was shot and died from his injuries, Peters said.

