Man shot 8 times by burglars dies from injuries

A California man who was shot eight times while checking on an elderly neighbor during a robbery earlier this month died from his injuries Thursday night, the Daily Press of Victorville reported.

>> Read more trending news

Patrick Smith, 41, died from injuries he suffered on Nov. 14 in Barstow, KTLA reported.

Elizabeth Smith told the Daily Press on Wednesday that her husband was “pulling through” and eager to get back to regular life. But Patrick Smith suffered a setback on Thanksgiving Day and his condition worsened, the newspaper reported.

The man accused in Smith’s killing, identified by police as Leslie Hawkins, 18, remains at large, according to Barstow police, KTLA reported. Four teens were arrested near the scene in connection with the burglary, the television station reported.

According to Barstow police, Smith was shot when an elderly woman called him after hearing noises during a break-in shortly before 7 p.m. Nov. 14. Smith was confronted by one of the burglars when he approached the woman’s home and was shot, KTLA reported.

In addition to his wife, Smith leaves behind a 5-year-old son.

A GoFundMe account originally created to cover Smith’s medical expenses had raised more than $41,000 as of Monday afternoon.