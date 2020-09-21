Man in blond wig, sunglasses robs Wells Fargo in Macon

A man wearing in a blond wig, dark sunglasses and a bandana over his face robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Macon Monday, according to authorities.
The suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of loot but no one was hurt.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Reports said the man entered the bank on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard about 3 p.m. Monday and handed a teller a note demanding cash, WGXA reported.
Bank surveillance captured the man in the elaborate disguise, and dressed in all-black clothing and gloves.
The suspect did not appear to have a weapon in the images provided by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.