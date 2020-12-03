Man charged in deadly nightclub shooting in Macon

Faulk remained jailed Wednesday without bail, and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. last Friday, investigators said.

Inside the nightclub, Faulk reportedly got into a fight at the bar in which someone apparently cut his face.

Reports said Faulk left momentarily to retrieve a gun before shots were fired into a crowd outside the club.

When the pandemonium finally settled, Mann lay mortally wounded, six were hit by bullets and two others had been stabbed.

Previous reports about the melee said a vehicle drove by the bar and opened fire on the crowd.

One victim underwent surgery and had been listed in critical condition, according to The Macon Telegraph. The other victims were in stable condition with non-life-threatening wounds.

Authorities have revoked the bar’s liquor license for 90 days while the sheriff’s office reviews the establishment’s safety and operations.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.