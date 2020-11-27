X

One dead, five injured in Macon shooting

Georgia News | 18 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One person is reported dead and five others were injured in a Friday morning shootout outside a Macon nightclub.

The Bibb County coroner’s office has reportedly confirmed the death, according to WMGT. The shooting happened outside the Thirsty Turtle in downtown Macon.

Multiple gunshots were reported by other observers.

The Thirsty Turtle is located on Cherry Street.

This story is developing.

