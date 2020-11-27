One dead, five injured in Macon shooting

One person is reported dead and five others were injured in a Friday morning shootout outside a Macon nightclub.
The Bibb County coroner’s office has reportedly confirmed the death, according to WMGT. The shooting happened outside the Thirsty Turtle in downtown Macon.
BREAKING: deadly shooting the day after Thanksgiving near the Thirsty Turtle. Stay with us for updates. https://t.co/I42JOLGIzd— 41NBC / WMGT-DT (@41NBC) November 27, 2020
Multiple gunshots were reported by other observers.
Multiple guns shots downtown Macon, Ga around 2:45. 30-40 rounds estimated were shot from two different weapons. Ambulance and police are on scene. #Thanksgiving #ShootOut #georgia #maconga— SSRECT (@SSRECTINC) November 27, 2020
The Thirsty Turtle is located on Cherry Street.
This story is developing.