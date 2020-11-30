1 dead, 14 wounded in shooting at South Carolina nightclub

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the venue, reports said. There were no accounts of a confrontation breaking out beforehand.

Witnesses told police they observed gunmen firing a rifle and a handgun as bullets whizzed by, the Chronicle reported.

Police secured the crime scene and rendered aid to the survivors, some of whom had to be transported to area hospitals for emergency care, reports said.

Authorities revealed that at least three suspects fled the scene in a light-colored Chevy Tahoe.

Officials provided no other details about the circumstances of the shooting.

It was the second such shooting in and around Georgia in as many days.

Early Friday, one person was killed and seven others were injured in a shootout outside The Thirsty Turtle, a Macon nightclub.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jhacaya Mann, 22, was gunned down after an unidentified suspect drove down Cherry Street and opened fire on people standing outside the club about 2:45 a.m.

Police have not revealed a motive in the North Augusta shooting, and the crime remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Tips can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or via the website, www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.