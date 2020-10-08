Man arrested after shooting outside Atlantic Station hotel

A man was arrested Wednesday night after police said he fired several shots outside an Atlantic Station hotel, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The man, whose name was not released, lives at the Twelve Midtown Hotel on 17th Street, according to the news station. He got into an argument with another man before opening fire on him as he tried to drive away, police told Channel 2.
Max Wiley, a guest on the third floor, said the gunfire sounded like it came from an assault rifle.
“Runs in the hotel, gets his gun, he comes around, starts shooting and goes back into the hotel," he told Channel 2. "I just fell on the floor and just ducked.
"It was right outside my window, so I didn’t know where the bullets was going.”
No one was reported injured by the gunfire, according to the news station.
Cellphone video taken from the rooftop of the hotel and shared with Channel 2 shows multiple officers converge on the man outside the building and arrest him. Police said he was intoxicated.
