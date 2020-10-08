Cops: Locksmith shot after refusing to open Buckhead apartment for man

An investigation is ongoing, Avery said. A suspect has not been identified.

The shooting was just one in a series of violent incidents across the city overnight. On Wednesday, police arrested a man accused of firing a gun outside an Atlantic Station hotel and responded to a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta. A few hours later, a man was found shot and killed inside an SUV at a southeast Atlanta park.

Atlanta police officers investigate Thursday morning after a body was found in an SUV parked near the rear gated entrance to South Bend Park in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

In a recent interview, interim police Chief Rodney Bryant was asked about the spike in shootings and homicides across the city this year. Bryant said the recent increase in violence is something police are seeing in major cities across the U.S., not just in Atlanta.

“I wouldn’t say that criminals are getting more brazen. I think what we’re recognizing through this COVID period is that there’s much more difficulty in people being able to have conflict resolution,” he said, adding that criminals have been violent for decades and “this isn’t a new phenomenon.”

“I think that what we are seeing during this unique time in our lifetime with this COVID pandemic is people are just a little less able to resolve a level of conflict,” Bryant said.

According to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, crime in the city is down about 20% overall, despite an uptick in homicides. The police department has investigated at least 107 homicides this year, eight more than in all of 2019.

