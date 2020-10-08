X

BREAKING: Body found in vehicle in SE Atlanta

A death investigation is underway on Compton Drive near Lakewood Terrace in southeast Atlanta.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

News | 25 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionJohn Spink - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside an SUV in southeast Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

The vehicle was discovered Thursday morning on Compton Drive near Lakewood Stadium. Officers at the scene confirmed to AJC.com they are conducting a death investigation.

Atlanta police officers and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a death investigation along Compton Drive on Thursday morning.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

The scene is less than a mile from the Little Bear Food Mart on Jonesboro Road, where a man was shot and killed last Thursday morning.

ExploreAtlanta surpasses 2019 homicides after 2 overnight shootings

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on scene to learn more.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.