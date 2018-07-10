Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

WATCH: Men accused of burglarizing two Krog Street Market restaurants

Two suspects allegedly burglarized a couple Krog Street Market restaurants in June 2018.

caption arrowCaption
Two suspects allegedly burglarized a couple Krog Street Market restaurants in June 2018.

Local
By Becca J G Godwin
July 10, 2018

Atlanta police are looking for two suspects who allegedly burglarized two restaurants in Krog Street Market late last month.

A police officer was dispatched to 99 Krog St. just before 6 a.m. on June 25. A security officer said someone had broken into Bar Mercado and Superica.

At Superica, the front window was open and the bottom glass on a back door was damaged, an incident report says. Two cash registers were allegedly damaged and moved to the back door.

The front window was also damaged at Bar Mercado. The reports don’t say that anything was taken at either venue.

READ | Atlanta cops looking for man seen kicking cat in Instagram video

READ | Man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend makes Atlanta 'most wanted' list

Anyone with information on the case may call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. All callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 if their tip leads to an arrest and indictment.

caption arrowCaption
Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is a community-based nonprofit aiming to fight crime. Anyone with information about a crime can pass it to police through Crime Stoppers. It partners with law enforcement, the media and community groups. Call 404-577-TIPS (8477), text CRIMES or go online at crimestoppersatlanta.org. If your tip helps solve a case, it could mean up to $2,000 in reward money.

About the Author

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Employee training needed at Lawrenceville restaurant
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top