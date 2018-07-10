WATCH: Men accused of burglarizing two Krog Street Market restaurants

Atlanta police are looking for two suspects who allegedly burglarized two restaurants in Krog Street Market late last month.
A police officer was dispatched to 99 Krog St. just before 6 a.m. on June 25. A security officer said someone had broken into Bar Mercado and Superica.
At Superica, the front window was open and the bottom glass on a back door was damaged, an incident report says. Two cash registers were allegedly damaged and moved to the back door.
The front window was also damaged at Bar Mercado. The reports don’t say that anything was taken at either venue.
Anyone with information on the case may call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. All callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 if their tip leads to an arrest and indictment.
