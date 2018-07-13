Atlanta cops checking tips, but no arrests in cat kicked like football

Caption Caption

ORIGINAL STORY (July 9):

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who kicks a cat in an Instagram video.

In the video released by police Monday, it sounds as if a group of people are yelling excitedly before and after a slow-motion stretch, during which time the cat is kicked like a football. The video was reposted by at least three accounts, but they are either private or no longer appear to show the video.

See the video, which shows violent content, here.

APD's animal cruelty liaison officer has determined the incident took place on July 1 in the parking lot of the Chevron gas station at 2465 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta.

In addition to the identity of the man in the video, police are hoping to find out who filmed it. The are also seeking information on the cat, so they can determine the extent of injuries and ensure the animal receives proper care.

Anyone with information on the case may call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. All callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 if their tip leads to an arrest and indictment.