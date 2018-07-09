Man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend makes Atlanta ‘most wanted’ list

A man charged with aggravated assault has been added to the Atlanta Police Department’s “most wanted” list.
An officer found a woman lying in the middle of a southwest Atlanta intersection on Feb. 22, according to an incident report. The victim was “bleeding profusely from her head,” and also had two lacerations across her abdomen.
She was breathing but not conscious, the report said, and was taken to the hospital.
A neighbor told police she heard the victim arguing with her boyfriend just before the woman was stabbed, adding that he “often ‘cuts’ her like this,” the report said. The neighbor said she didn’t know his name.
Through research, the officer found the boyfriend to be Ruben Lawrence. A previous incident was on file from April 2017, in which the 52-year-old man allegedly hit the woman in the head with a brick.
Anyone with information on the case or Lawrence’s whereabouts may call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. All callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 if their tip leads to an arrest and indictment.
