Metro Atlanta employers bet on return to office space

About 147 million square feet of office space was leased in metro Atlanta as of Dec. 31, still less than the 153 million square feet leased at the end of 2019, according to Lincoln Property.

Still, the combination of population and job growth, and a steady stream of companies moving to Atlanta, has propelled executives to lease new space or renew leases at existing offices despite continued uncertainty over remote work.

Law firm Bader Scott recently signed a 10-year lease at a Buckhead office building. The firm’s 100-plus lawyers and staff members feed off each other’s energy when they’re working together in person, said Seth Bader, who founded the law firm and represents plaintiffs in personal-injury lawsuits.

“We found that a sense of belonging is important to our team members and you just don’t get that remotely,” added Bader.

Office buildings are adding new tenants faster than spaces are becoming vacant in popular areas like Midtown and the Cobb County corridor, said Christa DiLalo, research director for Cushman’s southeast region. That’s a sign of health for the overall real estate market, she said.

New office towers have helped push leasing levels higher. Railroad operator Norfolk Southern moved into its new Midtown office building at the end of 2021. Tech company Google moved into another Midtown office tower last year.

Pricing has held firm too, she said. Asking rents increased 4.6% on average for metro Atlanta in 2021 compared to 2020.

Companies and organizations of all sizes and throughout the metro region signed leases in the final three months of 2021.

CarMax inked a lease for 110,000 square feet for its automotive finance department at a Kennesaw office building. In Midtown, fintech company Backbase leased 8,700 square feet at Colony Square.

The Society for Human Resource Management, an industry trade group, has said that many companies will let staff sometimes work from home after the pandemic subsides.

Even with a new office lease, the law firm Bader Scott later this year will adopt a hybrid work model. But the office will remain an integral part of the firm’s culture, Bader said.

“We went back and forth on this, but we decided we were more productive” when we have an office,” Bader said. “We thought it was in our clients’ best interest.”