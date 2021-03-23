Google plans $25 million investment in Georgia

Google’s Atlanta expansion is part of a $7 billion nationwide expansion by the company this year, which includes hiring 10,000 new full-time workers. A company spokeswoman declined to provide a breakout of how many new jobs Google will create in Atlanta this year.

Atlanta has rival suitors on the East Coast for future Google projects. Google said last week that it will boost the size of its investments and hire more workers at existing offices in Boston, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

Google’s Pittsburgh office has 760 workers, including engineers who work on computer cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data center software, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. That compares to 610 employees at Google’s two Atlanta locations, an office at the 10 10th building in Midtown staffed with sales teams, and its data center in Lithia Springs.