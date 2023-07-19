Japanese beverage company plans $305M factory in metro Atlanta

Credit: Dhodi Syailendra/Shutterstock

Credit: Dhodi Syailendra/Shutterstock

News
By
23 minutes ago
X
Yakult promises 90 jobs at new facility in Bartow County

A Japanese company known for probiotic beverages will build a production facility in Bartow County, roughly 45 minutes northwest of downtown Atlanta.

Yakult, a company known for its fermented dairy drinks, announced Tuesday it plans to build a $305 million factory that will employ at least 90 workers, according to a news release. The beverage maker joins a wave of projects in the pipeline for Bartow and I-75′s northwest corridor, which has emerged as a prime spot for industrial companies looking for swaths of undeveloped land within Atlanta’s orbit.

“Northwest Georgia has seen incredible growth since I took office, creating more than 11,000 jobs for hardworking Georgians across the region,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in the release. “We’re proud to welcome Yakult as they further that success.”

ExploreState talks at impasse to buy 14,000-are Bartow wildlife area

Yakult’s roots date back to 1935 in Japan. The company formed a U.S. subsidiary in 1990 and opened a manufacturing facility in California in 2014. The Bartow factory will be Yakult’s second U.S. plant when it is expected to open in 2026.

The factory will be located at Highland 75 Corporate, a 783-acre industrial park that only has 50 acres left on the market. Yutaka Misumi, president and CEO of Yakult U.S.A., said the company expects the Bartow location to act as the main supplier for the eastern and central parts of the country.

Yakult could qualify for job-creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start. The release did not disclose whether state or local officials offered discretionary incentives, such as grants, for the investment.

Yakult joins an active Georgia beverage industry that counts among its members Coca-Cola, an Anheuser-Busch brewery in Bartow that employs more than 500 workers, and numerous craft breweries.

ExploreWHO says aspartame possibly causes cancer; industry and FDA say no way

Japan is also one of Georgia’s foremost international investors and trading partners, with Japanese companies operating more than 460 facilities across the state, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: DeKalb police investigating fatal shooting at BP gas station2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia plans to cancel registrations of 191,000 inactive voters
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

58 years later, state champion high school basketball team receive rings
3h ago

Credit: Jake May via AP

The Jolt: Michigan fake-elector charges could mean trouble in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Jake May via AP

The Jolt: Michigan fake-elector charges could mean trouble in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Atlanta man gets life for killing neighbor who knocked on wrong door
9m ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

First lady Jill Biden visits Georgia to tout White House’s job plans
18h ago
No indictments for Clayton jailers in inmate death
20h ago
A list of recent shootings at metro Atlanta shopping centers
21h ago
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

Recipe for tomato season: Tomato Galette, the simpler cousin to Tomato pie
1h ago
Push to 70,000: ‘Stop Cop City’ mobilizes during weekend of action
For good or bad, Atlanta is about to become a Michelin city
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top