Hyundai EV factory to be announced today near Savannah

The projects have come with head-turning incentive packages. Hyundai is likely to receive tax breaks and other incentives rivaling the $1.5 billion package of grants, tax breaks, free land, worker training and infrastructure offered to Rivian. SK commanded a $300 million incentive package.

States covet auto factories because they bring billions in investment, thousands of middle-class jobs, and the likelihood of spinoff jobs from a network of suppliers.

Hyundai subsidiary Kia announced its first U.S. auto plant in West Point in 2006, and the Georgia factory now employs more than 2,700. That factory has been a raging success for Kia and operates three shifts a day making Sorento and Telluride SUVs and K5 sedans.

The announcement comes just days before Tuesday’s GOP primary for governor. Kemp leads his main rival, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, in polling by double digits.

Friday’s announcement also comes as President Joe Biden begins a major Asian diplomatic mission to South Korea and Japan. Biden is expected to visit with Hyundai leadership before departing South Korea on Sunday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters late Thursday aboard Air Force One, according to White House pool reports.

Sullivan said Biden will express his gratitude to the company for its significant investment in the United States. Biden’s visits to South Korea and Japan are intended to deepen economic and security ties, and the Hyundai announcement coincides with Biden’s agenda to expand battery-powered vehicles and EV manufacturing in the U.S.

Biden has pushed to electrify the federal fleet and encourage more EV production and green jobs in the U.S. Plug-in vehicles are widely seen as the future of the industry, and states have clamored to win new EV factories by showering automakers with billions in incentives.