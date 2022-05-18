Inside the Georgia ‘mega’ campus that will soon host a massive Hyundai plant

State officials and Hyundai executives have declined to comment on the development. But Gov. Brian Kemp’s office on Wednesday alerted the media to a “special economic development” announcement on Friday at the Bryan County property.

The pursuit of the Hyundai plant is a culmination of a long-range strategy to lure an automaker — and the thousands of jobs it would generate — to Georgia.

For decades, Georgia’s only major victory on that front came in 2006, when a bounty of state and local tax breaks worth more than $400 million helped woo Kia to put a plant in West Point, 75 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Other efforts ended in heartbreak.

In 2002, under Gov. Roy Barnes, Georgia officials expected to win a Sprinter van facility at the Pooler megasite at I-16 and I-95 just outside Savannah. The state held a bash to announce the $750 million project, though representatives of the company were noticeably absent.

The van plant fizzled and eventually a smaller facility was built in neighboring South Carolina.

In 2015, Georgia swung for the fences for a Volvo factory. Then-Gov. Nathan Deal wanted it to be his signature economic development project, and he took a number of steps to sweeten the pot.

He persuaded Georgia lawmakers to make it easier for state agencies to buy Georgia-made cars and overhauled an environmental agency to clear the way.

His economic development team shuttled back and forth to Volvo’s home country of Sweden and Deal flew to New York to make a final pitch that centered on the Bryan County megasite.

The deal collapsed in the final hours when Volvo ultimately chose South Carolina, in part because of promises of expensive infrastructure improvements and encouraging reports from executives of a nearby BMW plant.

The state’s fortunes changed in December, when electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian unveiled plans to build a $5 billion factory at another megasite off I-20 about an hour east of Atlanta. Rivian plans to hire 7,500 staffers for the project, which involved a $1.5 billion package of local and state incentives.

In a bit of irony, Georgia’s Hyundai Motor win was born out of those years of losses.

Despite the unsuccessful Volvo recruitment, state officials saw the I-16 property as one with massive potential and executed a plan to gain outright control of the Bryan County site.

In recent years, officials carved up the Pooler megasite that had been pitched to Sprinter. Mitsubishi Power America operates a factory there. And a year ago, Amazon bought a portion for a warehouse operation.

State officials took about $62 million it generated from the sale to Amazon to help finance the purchase of the Bryan County land with a local joint development authority.

Soon Georgia will have its next auto factory.