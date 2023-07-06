BreakingNews
Suspect accused of shooting employee at Coweta remanufacturing facility

How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative

Credit: Screengrab

Credit: Screengrab

News
By
5 minutes ago
X

Mark Zuckerberg is taking his rivalry with Elon Musk to another social media platform, launching the Threads app, which is expected to rival Twitter. Musk bought Twitter last year for $44 billion.

Threads attracted 10 million sign-ups in its first seven hours, Zuckerberg posted on the new platform.

ExploreTech billionaires' cage match? Musk throws down the gauntlet and Zuckerberg accepts challenge

What is Threads?

According to the Instagram-based conversation app, Threads “is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

You can download it from the Apple store or Google Play.

Jennifer Lopez, Jack Black, Kylie Minogue, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gwen Stefani and Shakira have already joined, as well as politicians Mike Pence, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), according to the Washington Post.

Much like Twitter, you can like, repost, reply to or quote a thread, and see the number of likes and replies your post has received. Unlike Twitter’s 280 character limit, however, Threads gives you 500. You can also include include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long.

Credit: Screenshot

Credit: Screenshot

Threads launched Wednesday night in more than 100 countries — including the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan — but not the European Union. That’s because the app collects the same user information as Instagram, the Associated Press reported, namely health, financial, contacts, browsing and search history, location data, purchases and “sensitive info,” according to its data privacy disclosure on the App Store.

How do you join?

If you already have an Instagram account, you can use it to log on to Threads. You can use your existing usernames and follow the same accounts on the new app.

For example, if you’re already following The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Instagram (@ajcnews, www.instagram.com/ajcnews/) you will automatically follow the news organization on Threads (www.threads.net/@ajcnews).

You can also follow accounts not on your Instagram list by using the magnifying glass.

Credit: screenshot

Credit: screenshot

New users will have to go to Instagram and create an account. Both apps are free to use.

It’s that simple.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

For migrant girls, new lives in U.S. bring risk of sexual abuse3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: Suspect accused of shooting employee at Coweta remanufacturing facility
20m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Analysis: How Georgia’s green jobs boom turned into a political clash
16m ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta-based RaceTrac acquires Gulf oil company to expand U.S. reach
46m ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta-based RaceTrac acquires Gulf oil company to expand U.S. reach
46m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb commissioner eyes bid for Georgia’s 6th District
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta-based RaceTrac acquires Gulf oil company to expand U.S. reach
46m ago
New details of Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant request unsealed
1h ago
Lin Wood, outspoken Trump defender and libel lawyer, gives up law license
17h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top