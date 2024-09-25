Breaking: Georgia school closings, event cancellations due to Hurricane Helene
Homes needed for dogs in Fulton shelter ahead of storm

One of the dogs available for adoption peers out of a visitation window at the grand opening of the Fulton County Animal Shelter on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Olivia Bowdoin for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

By
25 minutes ago

Lifeline Animal Project, which operates shelters in Fulton and DeKalb counties, said more than 60 large dogs housed and the old Fulton County shelter are in need of emergency placement ahead of the heavy rains expected from Hurricane Helene.

The old shelter, at 860 Marietta Blvd., was built in the 1970s and has a history of flooding during large storms, Lifeline officials said in a news release. The entire metro area — from just south of Atlanta up through the state’s northern border — is in a flood watch from Wednesday afternoon to Friday afternoon, on top of a tropical storm watch over half the state.

“We urgently need to find homes for all dogs who are temporarily living at this shelter,” Lifeline officials said in a statement. “They were moved here due to the severe overcrowding at the new shelter but they can’t stay here. Please come temporarily foster or adopt a dog today.”

The shelter will be open until 7 p.m. Wednesday night. All dogs housed at the temporary shelter weigh more than 35 pounds.

Fulton opened a new, $40 million animal shelter in November.

Dan Klepal is editor of the local government team, supervising nine reporters covering county and municipal governments and metro Atlanta. Klepal came to the AJC in 2012, after a long career covering city halls in Cincinnati and Louisville, Ky. He has covered Gwinnett and Cobb counties before spending three years on the investigative team.

